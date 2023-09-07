Airdrie grandparent scam suspect receives empty envelope, doorbell camera records exchange

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie, Alta., RCMP officials have released a doorbell camera recording of the suspect in a recent attempted scam and are hoping, with help from the public, he’ll soon be charged.

According to RCMP, a man in his 60s answered his father’s phone on Wednesday afternoon and spoke with a person impersonating his son. The caller said he was attempting to reach his grandfather, the phone call recipient’s father, as he was in RCMP custody and needed $8,500 for bail.

An arrangement was made to have two “RCMP officers,” with fake names and badge numbers provided, visit the Airdrie home to retrieve the cash.

An RCMP spokesperson tells Global News the intended victim of the scam was later informed that the two RCMP members had contracted COVID-19 and a courier would be sent to collect the money. To alleviate any potential concerns, the man was told the courier would use a password of ‘blue.’

The man who answered the phone call from “his son” withdrew the funds but soon became suspicious. He called the number he had been given for the RCMP and spoke with an unknown woman who indicated he had reached the Mounties.

A short time later, someone arrived on the doorstep of the Airdrie home and proclaimed ‘password blue.’ The intended victim opened the door and handed the man a cashless envelope.

The interaction was captured by the home’s doorbell camera.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.