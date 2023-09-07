Feds give $1.3M to Prairie groups working to improve access to sexual, reproductive health services

Send this page to someone via email

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland was in Edmonton on Thursday to announce new funding for organizations in that city — and in Manitoba — that are working to improve access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services and resources.

Health Canada is pledging to provide close to $1.3 million in funding to support initiatives being worked on by the Canadian HIV/AIDS Black, African and Caribbean (CHABAC) Network housed at HIV Edmonton, and at the Sexuality Education Resource Centre Manitoba.

“As many individuals continue to face barriers and stigma when trying to access these services, organizations like HIV Edmonton and the Sexuality Resource Centre Manitoba are doing important work to support and improve access for everyone, no matter who they are or where they live,” Holland said in a news release.

Randy Boissonnault, the federal minister of employment, workforce development and official languages, was also at Thursday’s announcement.

“Everyone has the right to access safe, and stigma-free sexual and reproductive health services,” he said in a news release. “Organizations like HIV Edmonton and the Sexuality Resource Centre Manitoba improve access and reduce barriers to these services for underserved communities across the Prairies.

“Our government is here as a partner in this important work.”

The funding will come from Health Canada’s SRH Fund, which the federal government says it created with the aim of supporting projects that help “people in Canada who are at increased risk for poorer SRH outcomes, including members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people, women and youth.”

According to Health Canada, the fund has provided funding for 23 projects to date.

