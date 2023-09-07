Indigo CEO Peter Ruis resigns after 1 year in the job

Indigo Books & Music Inc. says chief executive Peter Ruis has resigned.
The company says Ruis has agreed to serve as a consultant to the company for the next two months to support a smooth transition in leadership.
Ruis became CEO at the retailer last year, taking over from founder Heather Reisman.
He had been president at the company before taking the top job.
Indigo says its board is focused on acting swiftly to determine the right leader to move the company forward.
In the interim, it says chief financial officer Craig Loudon and Damien Liddle, the company’s general counsel, will work closely with the board to provide day-to-day direction.
