Brampton’s John Metchie III set to make NFL debut after beating cancer

Just over a year after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, Brampton’s John Metchie III is preparing to make his NFL debut with the Houston Texans this Sunday.

The wide receiver was selected by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft after starring at the University of Alabama, but sat out all of last year as he underwent treatment.

By his side throughout the process was his big brother and Toronto Argonauts defensive back Royce Metchie. Royce learned of his brother’s diagnosis one day after the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic game in Wolfville, N.S.

“My mind was racing,” Royce said, “but at the same time I could only imagine what he was going through.”

John did most of his rehab in Houston. Royce took a short leave from the Argonauts to be by his brother’s side while he fought.

“He just attacked it, like everything he does,” said Royce. “It’s one thing to dwell on bad news but it doesn’t do you any good just sitting on it you know? You just have to accept that it is what it is and move forward.”

As John worked on getting back to football, his family rallied around him.

“I was able to spend quite a bit of time with him, and just keep him company,” Royce said. “We have a really big circle, so friends and family all took turns checking in on him.”

With John locked in before the start of the season, he was unavailable for interview, but Royce says he has a new lease on the game he loves.

“He’s so excited. One of the most fun things for him to do is just practice. He just loves football and he’s just having fun with it.”

Royce is now leaning on his little brother for energy as the Argos look to finish the back half of their season strong.

“He’s one of my biggest inspirations,” he said. “[John’s] always been the smallest out of all of us, but he was always doing everything we could do. He continues to inspire me every day.”

The Argos take on the Montreal Alouettes in Toronto the day before John’s debut with the Texans in Baltimore, and big brother plans on doing his best to make it down in time to see it.

“Hopefully I can find a way to catch a flight,” Royce said. “I’m really hoping to see his first one.”