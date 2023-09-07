Menu

Canada

Cyclist seriously hurt after being struck by car in downtown Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 9:46 am
A cyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police say the collision took place a little after 7 a.m. near the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Alymer Street.

The 31-year-old man was seriously injured to his upper body when he was hit by the car. He was conscious when police officers arrived at the scene but his condition was critical.

In an update, police said the cyclist’s life is no longer in danger.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was unharmed.

A safety perimeter was set up in the area as an investigation gets underway.

