Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

TIFF 2023 kicks off amid actors and writers strike

By Noel Ransome The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 6:06 am
<div>The Toronto International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpets for what organizers pledge will be a return to form in the shadow of the actors strike. A person walks past the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Bell Lightbox in the Entertainment District of Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby</div>. View image in full screen
<div>The Toronto International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpets for what organizers pledge will be a return to form in the shadow of the actors strike. A person walks past the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Bell Lightbox in the Entertainment District of Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby</div>. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off today under the shadow of dual strikes by Hollywood writers and actors but festival CEO Cameron Bailey is touting a strong lineup and ticket sales.

Tonight’s opening night film is Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature “The Boy and the Heron,” which centres on a boy who loses his mother during the Second World War and embarks on a journey into a magical world.

Among the celebs expected this year are Sean Penn, Willem Dafoe, Spike Lee, Lil Nas X, Nicolas Cage, Nickelback and Patricia Arquette.

However, expectations for star-filled premieres and parties remain low as members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers Guild of America continue a work stoppage that extends to publicity events.

Despite the labour unrest, Bailey says ticket sales have been “as strong as ever.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Unions for Hollywood writers and actors are each seeking improved compensation and job protections from labour contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Other buzzy titles include Viggo Mortensen’s western drama “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away” and the horror drama “Dream Scenario,” starring Cage.

“Just the ticket sales we’ve seen so far with interest in the festival…that’s as strong as ever,” Bailey said in advance of the fest.

“We’re the centre of the film world, and we’re proud of that.”

More on Entertainment
TorontoTIFFToronto International Film FestivalFilmsToronto Film FestivalToronto Film IndustryTIFF 2023Toronto Film
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices