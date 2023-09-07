Hundreds pack open house to weigh in on Greenbelt development in Hamilton

Close to 500 residents took the City of Hamilton up on an opportunity to ask questions and give thoughts on the impending development of local Greenbelt lands targeted in a 10-year Ontario strategy to build 1.5 million homes.

The public consultation at the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre on Wednesday outlined what the city’s part will be when provincial land and development facilitators arrive to explain how 795 hectares of the Greenbelt will be removed and used by new landowners.

Despite having asked the province to abandon development of Hamilton’s Greenbelt lands and holding firm on the city’s urban boundary, city staff will negotiate “community benefits” during those meetings, which could include new parks, community centres and hospitals.

View image in full screen Some 500 Hamiltonians attended a public consultation hosted by the City of Hamilton at the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre on Sept. 6, 2023. Global News

Feedback from Wednesday’s consultation is expected to be presented at a special planning committee next Thursday, which will also be in Ancaster and open to the public.

The majority of Hamiltonians who opted to step up to the microphone and query staff during the open house generally shared displeasure with the province’s plan, particularly after the process was questioned by the auditor general and the integrity commissioner.

Resident Nancy McKeil was among those who told staff that Hamilton needs to unite with other municipalities and say no to the province’s plan — by taking legal action if necessary.

“We are in good company. Toronto, Mississauga, Georgina, Halton Region, Oakville and Brampton have all opposed removal of the lands, representing a majority of the area in Ontario,” she said.

“We should absolutely join forces with those municipalities.”

The Hamilton consultation comes a day after Premier Doug Ford announced a review of all parcels of protected Greenbelt land, as well as the sites the government removed for housing development late last year.

Housing Minister Paul Calandra said he has asked the ministry to come up with parameters for the review to start “very soon.”

View image in full screen An information board peppered with suggestions from residents on what ‘community benefits’ the City of Hamilton should negotiate for when developers start building homes at a site near Book Road. Global News

“It will be a full, open and accountable process. It will look at the entirety of the Greenbelt,” Calandra said.

“There might be lands that need to be added to the Greenbelt. There may be some lands that are removed, but it will be a fair and open process that will live up to the spirit of the original intent of the Greenbelt.”

Prior to the open house, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath suggested the upcoming evaluation is a sign that decisions made by the Ford government around removing Greenbelt land were “wrongheaded.”

“The closer and harder we look at it … whether it’s the auditor general, whether it’s the integrity commissioner, whether it’s the people of the city of Hamilton … or the council of the city … it’s really clear that Hamilton Greenbelt development is not a good idea.”

Steve Robichaud, Hamilton’s director of planning, revealed Wednesday that it will be Calandra’s office that will ultimately accept or reject elements of the yet-to-be-scheduled facilitator’s report that will come out of negotiations.

“Yes, the minister can accept or reject what the facilitator’s report would be,” Robichaud said.

“I would hope, though, that if there’s an agreement between the landowner in the municipality that they would honour that agreement going forward.”

– with files from The Canadian Press