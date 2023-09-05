Menu

Politics

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to address housing minister’s resignation, cabinet shuffle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2023 6:09 am
Ontario’s housing minister resigns over Greenbelt deal
WATCH ABOVE: After much criticism and pressure to resign, Steve Clark has stepped down as Ontario's housing minister over his involvement in the controversial Greenbelt land swap. Mackenzie Gray reports on the statement Clark made, who is replacing him, and whether this will affect the plan to build homes on the protected land.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to face tough questions today in the wake of his housing minister’s resignation over the long weekend and a cabinet shuffle unveiled hours later.

Ford is set to hold a press conference and speak to media at 10 a.m., with opposition parties set to respond to the news before and after at the provincial legislature.

Steve Clark announced his resignation as housing minister on Labour Day morning, days after a scathing report from the province’s integrity commissioner found he violated ethics rules when the government removed land earmarked for development from the protected Greenbelt.

Clark has said he intents to stay on as MPP for the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

A cabinet shuffle by Ford on Monday afternoon announced that Paul Calandra will leave his role as the long-term care minister to take over Clark’s portfolio, in addition to a number of other changes.

Ford issued a statement saying the “renewed team” is the right one to build needed homes, highways and public transit.

