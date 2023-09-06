Menu

Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 9:03 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto, officials say.

Emergency crews were called after 8 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Bay Street and Queens Quay.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim, a man over the age of 30, was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

