Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto, officials say.
Emergency crews were called after 8 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Bay Street and Queens Quay.
Toronto police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim, a man over the age of 30, was taken to a trauma centre.
Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
