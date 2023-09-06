Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

See more sharing options

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto, officials say.

Emergency crews were called after 8 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Bay Street and Queens Quay.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim, a man over the age of 30, was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Queens Quay and Bay St

8:08 pm

ROAD CLOSURE

Queens Quay from Bay St to York St#GO2086195

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 7, 2023