Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Girl sexually assaulted on Toronto transit bus: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
Toronto police hope to identify a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus. View image in full screen
Toronto police hope to identify a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is wanted after a girl was sexually assaulted on a Toronto transit bus earlier this week, police say.

Toronto police said they responded to a call for a sex assault in the Acorn Avenue and Dundas Street West area, which is near Kipling Avenue in the city’s west end, at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

Police said a female youth was on a TTC bus when a suspect boarded the bus and sat close to her.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the female and then got off the bus at the next stop.

He was described as six feet tall, around 20 years old with a thin build and short black hair, police said.

He was wearing glasses, a dark baseball hat with large earphones over it, a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack, police added.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone with information to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Sexual Assault Awareness Month'
Sexual Assault Awareness Month
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices