Girl sexually assaulted on Toronto transit bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted after a girl was sexually assaulted on a Toronto transit bus earlier this week, police say.

Toronto police said they responded to a call for a sex assault in the Acorn Avenue and Dundas Street West area, which is near Kipling Avenue in the city’s west end, at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

Police said a female youth was on a TTC bus when a suspect boarded the bus and sat close to her.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the female and then got off the bus at the next stop.

He was described as six feet tall, around 20 years old with a thin build and short black hair, police said.

He was wearing glasses, a dark baseball hat with large earphones over it, a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone with information to come forward.