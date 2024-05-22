2 men injured, 1 critically, after daytime stabbings in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are injured after daytime stabbings in Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police first reported that emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Dufferin Park Avenue at 4:33 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 20s was located and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police described the suspect as a male, six-feet-tall with dreadlocks and said he was wearing all black.

Just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue for reports of another stabbing.

A man in his 20s was found with injuries and rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

No suspect information has been released in relation to the second incident.

There is no word on whether or not there is a connection between the two stabbings.