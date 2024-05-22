Menu

Crime

2 men injured, 1 critically, after daytime stabbings in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 5:41 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Two men are injured after daytime stabbings in Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police first reported that emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Dufferin Park Avenue at 4:33 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 20s was located and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police described the suspect as a male, six-feet-tall with dreadlocks and said he was wearing all black.

Just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue for reports of another stabbing.

A man in his 20s was found with injuries and rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released in relation to the second incident.

There is no word on whether or not there is a connection between the two stabbings.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

