Over $1 million worth of unstamped cigarettes seized on Sask. highway

Approximately 1.9 million unstamped cigarettes worth $1.1 million were seized on Highway 1 east of Indian Head, Sask., last week.

According to a release, members of the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) were able to prevent an act of organized crime as the seized unstamped cigarettes are worth a lot on the illicit market.

“Thanks to this observant officer in the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, we were able to prevent organized crime from using Saskatchewan’s roadways to profit from illegal activity,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said in a release. “This is just one example of the excellent work the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol and Provincial Protective Services do every day to ensure public safety in our province.”

The inspection occurred on the evening of Aug. 31, when an officer with the SHP stopped a commercial vehicle for an inspection. The officer conducted a search of the trailer, which revealed six pallets of unstamped cigarettes.

The release stated the driver of the truck was taken into custody by the SHP, and the cigarettes were seized, along with a power unit and a semi-trailer.

“The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol is steadfast in its commitment to keeping the roadways in Saskatchewan safe,” Insp. Alex Heron of the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol said in the release. “I am extremely proud of the work all our officers do on a daily basis to prevent our roads from being used for criminal activity that will negatively impact Saskatchewan communities.”

RCMP have charged the driver with several counts. Police have not released the name of the accused.