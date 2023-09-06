Car crashes into south Edmonton bank, pins man sitting at desk inside

Send this page to someone via email

A car slammed into the window of a bank in south Edmonton on Wednesday at 11:35 a.m., injuring an employee and causing extensive damage.

Edmonton police said a 62-year-old woman was trying to park her Toyota Corolla in a disabled stall on the west side of the CIBC at Gateway Boulevard and 42nd Avenue when “she accidentally hit the accelerator.”

The car went through a large window, EPS said, pinning a man inside a nearby office who was sitting at his desk.

The man was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with what police described as “serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

The CIBC building sustained extensive damage, EPS said.

Police don’t believe speed, impairment nor a medical episode were factors.

The driver is facing Traffic Safety Act charges.

