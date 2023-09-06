Menu

Traffic

Car crashes into south Edmonton bank, pins man sitting at desk inside

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 4:23 pm
Car collides with CIBC bank in south Edmonton on Gateway Blvd. just south of Whitemud Drive, on Sept. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Car collides with CIBC bank in south Edmonton on Gateway Blvd. just south of Whitemud Drive, on Sept. 6, 2023. Global News
A car slammed into the window of a bank in south Edmonton on Wednesday at 11:35 a.m., injuring an employee and causing extensive damage.

Edmonton police said a 62-year-old woman was trying to park her Toyota Corolla in a disabled stall on the west side of the CIBC at Gateway Boulevard and 42nd Avenue when “she accidentally hit the accelerator.”

The car went through a large window, EPS said, pinning a man inside a nearby office who was sitting at his desk.

The man was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with what police described as “serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

The CIBC building sustained extensive damage, EPS said.

Police don’t believe speed, impairment nor a medical episode were factors.

The driver is facing Traffic Safety Act charges.

Car collides with CIBC bank in south Edmonton on Gateway Blvd. just south of Whitemud Drive, on Sept. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Car collides with CIBC bank in south Edmonton on Gateway Blvd. just south of Whitemud Drive, on Sept. 6, 2023. Global News
