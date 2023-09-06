Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires: Local residents to tour area devastated by Bush Creek East blaze

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 2:13 pm
File photo of BC Hydro replacing power poles damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire. View image in full screen
File photo of BC Hydro replacing power poles damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire. BC Hydro
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some residents in a region devastated by a massive wildfire in British Columbia’s Southern Interior will be touring the burned-out site today.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says in a statement that “some areas of the community have changed dramatically” after the Bush Creek East wildfire swept through, destroying or damaging as many as 200 homes.

Click to play video: 'Evacuees could be out of homes for another two weeks'
Evacuees could be out of homes for another two weeks

It says the district is conducting the tour to give a clear picture of the damage and hazards in that area to help residents prepare for their return.

Story continues below advertisement

The media will get a similar tour a few hours after residents have looked over their homes.

Trending Now

After weeks of evacuation orders and alerts because of the wildfire, the district has outlined a plan for a staged re-entry process starting today.

Derek Sutherland, the director of the district’s emergency operations centre, says the fire zone is still dangerous because of the significant damage and no one should enter burned buildings or forests, while water in the area should not be consumed.

Click to play video: 'Aftermath of fire in Lake Country'
Aftermath of fire in Lake Country
BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorShuswapColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictCSRDBush Creek East wildfirescotch creekShuswap wildfiresLee CreekCelistaMagna Bay
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices