Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

B.C. school bans cellphones during instructional time

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 9:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island school enacts rules to limit phone use'
Vancouver Island school enacts rules to limit phone use
Langford's Belmont Secondary is eliminating phone use in classrooms, with students only allowed to use their phones outside of class time. Kylie Stanton reports on what the change will mean for students and staff.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Students returning to the classroom at one Victoria-area school are facing new stricter rules over cellphone use.

Teens at Langford’s Belmont Secondary School have a choice — they can leave their phone in their bag or locker, or place it in a phone holder when they enter the classroom.

The school said in a statement that there are no restrictions on cellphone use outside of instructional time. Teachers can also schedule technology breaks.

“We don’t multitask very well and being distracted by something on your phone, I mean, we don’t let people drive when they’re on their phone, so how are they going to participate in a classroom activity?” said Dr. Bonnie Leadbeater, a UVic psychology professor emeritus.

In 2019, the Ontario government enacted a province-wide ban on cellphone use in classrooms, while Quebec’s education minister is drafting a new directive to do the same.

Story continues below advertisement

But B.C.’s education minister says in this province, those decisions will be left to individual teachers or schools.

Click to play video: 'Should cell phones be banned in schools?'
Should cell phones be banned in schools?
Trending Now

Experts argue that technology isn’t going anywhere and the best way to deal with that is through education.

“Unfortunately, when we think about bans, we don’t ban these in post-secondary classrooms, we don’t ban this in our workplaces – so how is it that we expect kids to flip a switch?” Jesse Miller with Mediated Reality told Global News.

“And if we’re not prepared to do that as adults, they shouldn’t be prepared to do it as young learners.”

More on BC
cellphonesCellphone BanCellphone ban schoolPhone BanCellphones In Schoolschool cellphone banBelmont Secondary SchoolBelmont Secondary School phone banphone ban schoolPhones in schools
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices