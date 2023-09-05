RCMP respond to daring overnight break-in at Winnipeg water treatment plant

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they have responded to a daring overnight break-in at a Winnipeg water treatment plant.

On Sunday at 2:50 a.m. RCMP responded to reports of a break-in at a treatment plant located on Provincial Road 207 in the RM of Springfield.

RCMP say officers were advised of an unknown man who had entered the yard, climbed into an excavator and begun to damage vehicles and buildings.

Police say officers saw numerous damaged vehicles in the parking lot and saw the excavator causing damage to a building,

Police say officers approached the excavator and climbed aboard, ordering the operator to stop the machine. Police say he refused and a demand was made a second time, with which he complied.

The suspect resisted arrest and assaulted the officers while being taken into custody, RCMP say.

A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing many charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, two counts of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, mischief over $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

Oakbank RCMP continue to investigate.