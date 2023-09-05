Firearms, cocaine worth over $30,000 seized in raid: WPS

Winnipeg police say they have seized over $30,000 in cocaine and multiple firearms after a raid on Portage Avenue over the long weekend.
Police say they raided a location in the 1100 block of Portage in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.
Police say the following items, including three firearms and cocaine, were seized:
- 3/4 kilogram of cocaine (estimated street value of $30,000)
- 3D-printed Glock, 9mm and compatible ammunition
- Ruger rifle
- Enfield rifle
- double-barrelled shotgun
- various rounds of compatible ammunition
- 50 Percocet pills (estimated street value of $200)
- packaging materials and scales
- body armour
- a money counter
- a crossbow
- a knife
- cellphones
- $600 cash
Trending Now
A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, have been arrested and are facing many drug-related and firearm charges between them.
More on Crime
- Ottawa wedding shooting: What we know about the incident that left 2 dead, 6 injured
- Here’s what happened on Day 1 of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial
- Trial of man charged in deaths of London, Ont., Muslim family members to start Tuesday
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber’s trial begins on Tuesday
Comments