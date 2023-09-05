Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Firearms, cocaine worth over $30,000 seized in raid: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 4:12 pm
Police say they raided a location in the 1100 block of Portage Avenue in relation to a drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Police say they raided a location in the 1100 block of Portage Avenue in relation to a drug trafficking investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have seized over $30,000 in cocaine and multiple firearms after a raid on Portage Avenue over the long weekend.

Police say they raided a location in the 1100 block of Portage in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say the following items, including three firearms and cocaine, were seized:

  • 3/4 kilogram of cocaine (estimated street value of $30,000)
  • 3D-printed Glock, 9mm and compatible ammunition
  • Ruger rifle
  • Enfield rifle
  • double-barrelled shotgun
  • various rounds of compatible ammunition
  • 50 Percocet pills (estimated street value of $200)
  • packaging materials and scales
  • body armour
  • a money counter
  • a crossbow
  • a knife
  • cellphones
  • $600 cash
Trending Now

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, have been arrested and are facing many drug-related and firearm charges between them.

More on Crime
CrimeManitobaWinnipeg policeDrugsWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceDrug TraffickingDrug Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices