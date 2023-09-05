Firearms, cocaine worth over $30,000 seized in raid: WPS

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they have seized over $30,000 in cocaine and multiple firearms after a raid on Portage Avenue over the long weekend.

Police say they raided a location in the 1100 block of Portage in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say the following items, including three firearms and cocaine, were seized:

3/4 kilogram of cocaine (estimated street value of $30,000)

3D-printed Glock, 9mm and compatible ammunition

Ruger rifle

Enfield rifle

double-barrelled shotgun

various rounds of compatible ammunition

50 Percocet pills (estimated street value of $200)

packaging materials and scales

body armour

a money counter

a crossbow

a knife

cellphones

$600 cash

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, have been arrested and are facing many drug-related and firearm charges between them.