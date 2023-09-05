Police search for poodle reported stolen from Toronto vehicle

Police are appealing to the public for information after a dog was reportedly stolen in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Sunday, officers received a report of a theft in the area of Broadview and Erindale avenues.
Police said a vehicle was parked in a Green P parking lot and a small dog was inside the vehicle in a crate.
Officers said sometimes between 8:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., an unknown suspect broke into the vehicle and removed the dog and crate.
“The suspect left in an unknown direction with the dog,” police said in a news release.
Officers are now searching for seven-year-old Pinot, who is a brown toy poodle. Pinot was wearing an orange collar with a flower charm and a pink harness. The dog was in a black soft carrier crate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Ottawa wedding shooting: What we know about the incident that left 2 dead, 6 injured
- Day 1 of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial is underway. What’s happening?
- Trial of man charged in deaths of London, Ont., Muslim family members to start Tuesday
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber’s trial begins on Tuesday
Comments