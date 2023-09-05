Police search for poodle reported stolen from Toronto vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing to the public for information after a dog was reportedly stolen in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday, officers received a report of a theft in the area of Broadview and Erindale avenues.

Police said a vehicle was parked in a Green P parking lot and a small dog was inside the vehicle in a crate.

Officers said sometimes between 8:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., an unknown suspect broke into the vehicle and removed the dog and crate.

“The suspect left in an unknown direction with the dog,” police said in a news release.

Officers are now searching for seven-year-old Pinot, who is a brown toy poodle. Pinot was wearing an orange collar with a flower charm and a pink harness. The dog was in a black soft carrier crate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.