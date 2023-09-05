Toronto men face murder charges for 2020 shooting in Hamilton driveway

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Toronto men are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a 2020 late-night shooting that saw a Hamilton, Ont., man die in his driveway.

Hamilton police revealed arrests in a multi-year investigation at a press conference Tuesday, saying the matter had connections with an operation to take down a drug syndicate involving organized crime.

Giorgio Barresi, 42, was shot multiple times in front of his Portofino Place home in Stoney Creek around 10:45 p.m. on the night of March 2, 2020 and died at the scene, say police.

“Our initial information showed … historical ties between Giorgio Barresi and Musitano traditional organized crime group,” Insp. Jim Callender said.

“Over the course of the investigation, there have been well over 50 judicial authorizations that have been a part of Project Skyfall through 2020 and 2021.”

The suspects allegedly arrived in a light-coloured sedan, parked at the end of his street and waited for Barresi.

The following month, investigators released footage showing a suspect walking back to a waiting vehicle and fleeing south on Lido Drive after the shooting.

Although known to police, detectives have always said their interactions with Barresi prior to the shooting were “limited” and do not know why he was specifically targeted.

Callender said it’s believed the murder was “planned” and built into an existing investigation into organized crime.

Project Skyfall was launched in 2019 and involved Halton and Hamilton police, along with the RCMP.

Investigators say drugs with a street value of $5.5 million and handguns were seized during the two year affair.

Seventeen people were arrested and face 145 charges in total.

Jamal Chemin, 41, and Sorossa Moude, 27 are the Toronto-area men facing the charges and police say they had no connections with Barresi, with only “infrequent” visits to the city.

“What we believe is that this murder was a financially-motivated crime,” Callender added.

Hamilton police are still offering a $50,000 cash reward for information into Barresi’s shooting, saying the arrests were not a result of tips connected with the incentive.

“We believe that there are definitely more individuals out in our community that know more about this homicide,” Callender stated.

“As well as more individuals that have had a part in this homicide.”

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers online.