Cambridge man arrested after hours-long standoff with police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was barricaded inside a home in Cambridge on Monday was arrested peacefully after several hours of negotiations, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to a home near Lawrence and Gordon streets just before noon, after a disturbance was called in.

When the officer arrived, police say the man barricaded himself inside the home.

The other resident of the home was already out but the neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to police.

About six hours after the ordeal began, the man came out and was arrested by members of the emergency response team.

Police say a 46-year-old man from Cambridge is facing charges of assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.