Crime

Man killed in shooting outside west Toronto home: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 7:07 am
The scene early Tuesday after a fatal shooting late Monday on Bonnyview Drive in Etobicoke. View image in full screen
The scene early Tuesday after a fatal shooting late Monday on Bonnyview Drive in Etobicoke. Doug Gamey / Global News
A man is dead after a shooting outside of a west Toronto home late Monday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the scene in the area of Park Lawn Road and The Queensway at 11:49 p.m.

Police said officers found a victim and tried to perform life-saving measures.

Paramedics took the man to hospital where he died.

No suspect information has been released.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto shootingEtobicoke shootingFatal Toronto ShootingPark Lawn Road and The QueenswayPark Lawn Road and The Queensway shooting
