Man killed in shooting outside west Toronto home: police

A man is dead after a shooting outside of a west Toronto home late Monday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the scene in the area of Park Lawn Road and The Queensway at 11:49 p.m.

Police said officers found a victim and tried to perform life-saving measures.

Paramedics took the man to hospital where he died.

No suspect information has been released.

HOMICIDE:

The Queensway + Park Lawn Rd

11:49 p.m.

– @TPS22Div responded to a shooting outside a residential address

– Officers located the victim and provided life-saving measures

– The man was transported to hospital by medics where he succumbed to his injuries#GO2069328

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 5, 2023