Man killed in shooting outside west Toronto home: police

A man is dead after a shooting outside of a west Toronto home late Monday, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the scene in the area of Park Lawn Road and The Queensway at 11:49 p.m.
Police said officers found a victim and tried to perform life-saving measures.
Paramedics took the man to hospital where he died.
No suspect information has been released.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Ottawa wedding shooting: What we know about the incident that left 2 dead, 6 injured
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo faces trial in Ottawa. Here’s what the charges mean
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber’s trial begins on Tuesday
- Two killings, the same day, one year apart: Why James Smith Cree Nation mourns
Comments