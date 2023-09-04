Menu

Stampeders come from behind to beat Elks 35-31 in Labour Day thriller

By Donna Spencer The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2023 11:21 pm
Commonwealth Stadium and McMahon Stadium in an undated photo View image in full screen
Commonwealth Stadium and McMahon Stadium in an undated photo. Global News
The Calgary Stampeders scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overtake the visiting Edmonton Elks 35-31 on Monday.

Trailing by 15 points after three quarters, Stampeder quarterback Jake Maier scored a rushing touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Reggie Begelton in the end zone. Dedrick Mills scored the winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the game on a four-yard carry.

Calgary (4-8) snapped a three-game losing streak. Edmonton (2-10) dropped to 2-2 since Canadian quarterback Tre Ford took over as the Elks starting QB. Alberta’s CFL clubs meet again Saturday in Edmonton.

Maier completed 27 of 34 passes for 315 yards and was intercepted once.

Trending Now

Calgary’s Rene Paredes kicked field goals from 15, 24, 32 and 48 yards, while Cody Grace contributed a punt single in front of an announced 26,741 at smoky McMahon Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford rushed for 135 yards Monday. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown pass without an interception in the Labour Day game.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

