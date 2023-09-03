Tiger-Cats are geared up for Labour Day Classic against Argos

Send this page to someone via email

The unofficial start to the second half of the CFL begins Monday for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as they play host to the Toronto Argonauts for the Labour Day Classic.

The club announced on Sunday that Tim Hortons Field is sold out for the game.

The Ticats (4-6) sit in third place in the CFL East division, but are coming off a big win against the BC Lions — who prior to the game had been undefeated at home.

The league-leading Argos (8-1) have won their past two games, including a 39-31 win over the Calgary Stampeders last week.

Both Tiger-Cat QB Taylor Powell and Argo pivot Chad Kelly will be making their first starts on Labour Day.

Kelly leads the league in pass efficiency rating and yards per attempt. He’s also just signed a three-contract extension over the past week.

Powell will be making his fifth start this season as a third-string back with both Bo-Levi Mitchell and Matthew Schiltz on the injured list. He’ll likely be depending heavily on running back-up James Butler who has run for over 100 yards in back-to-back games.

You can listen to the game on CHML radio, starting with the pregame show at 2:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Fans can catch The 5th Quarter postgame show 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Last year the Argos beat the Ticats on Labour Day — stopping a streak of seven straight wins on Labour Day by Hamilton.