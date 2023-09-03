Special air quality statement issued for Calgary, Rocky View County due to smoke

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued special air quality statements for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane on Sunday due to poor air quality and reduced visibility from wildfire smoke.

According to an alert at 4:47 a.m., smoke is expected to push across much of Alberta through the day. An interactive map from Fire Smoke Canada shows the smoke is coming from wildfires in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said people with lung disease or heart disease as well as older adults, children, pregnant people and those who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Residents are asked to stop or reduce their activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or someone in their care feels unwell.

A well-fitted respirator-type mask such as a N95 is recommended for people who are planning to spend time outdoors on Sunday. These masks do not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face and can help reduce exposure to fine particles in smoke, ECCC said.

This comes as thousands are expected to attend Pride celebrations in Calgary on Sunday. The Pride Parade was scheduled to start at 11 a.m., ending with a festival in Prince’s Island Park downtown throughout the afternoon and evening.