Head-on crash with garbage truck claims life in Parksville, B.C.

A serious motor-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 69-year-old Parksville man.

On Friday around 4 p.m., police said an SUV collided head-on with a garbage truck on Alberni Highway near Dunbar Way. The driver, the lone occupant of the SUV, was found deceased at the scene by police.

“At this time, the initial indications are that the SUV veered into the oncoming lane of the garbage truck and collided head-on with the truck,” Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Shane Worth said.

“If you witnessed this crash or have dash cam video of the crash and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Oceanside RCMP quoting police file 2023- 9457.”

The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is being led by the Oceanside Municipal Traffic Unit in conjunction with the RCMP Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroners Service.