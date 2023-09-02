Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Ferries finds crew for two cancelled sailings

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 3:24 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries heads into one of its busiest long weekends'
BC Ferries heads into one of its busiest long weekends
BC Ferries is heading into another busy long weekend while still down one of its largest vessels. As Global's Cassidy Mosconi reports, despite confidence that it will be a smooth long weekend -- things aren't looking good for sailings in the months ahead.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Ferries is now saying two cancelled sailings previously announced on Saturday are now back on schedule.

Last-minute crews for the two sailings departing at 6 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 8 p.m. from Victoria (Swartz Bay) have been secured.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries on deployment of vessels and Coastal Renaissance update'
BC Ferries on deployment of vessels and Coastal Renaissance update
Trending Now

On Tuesday, BC Ferries CEO Nicolas Jimenez said despite a major vessel being out of service, he’s confident sailing will be smooth.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 520,000 passengers and 200,000 vehicles are expected to use BC Ferries over the long weekend.

The Coastal Renaissance has been out of service for engine repairs since mid-August and is due to return in mid-October.

More on BC
VictoriaBC FerriesBC Ferries cancellationBC long weekend travelBC ferries canceledBC Ferries cancelsTsawwassen ferry canceledVictoria ferry canceled
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices