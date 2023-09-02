BC Ferries finds crew for two cancelled sailings

BC Ferries is now saying two cancelled sailings previously announced on Saturday are now back on schedule.
Last-minute crews for the two sailings — departing at 6 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 8 p.m. from Victoria (Swartz Bay) — have been secured.
BC Ferries on deployment of vessels and Coastal Renaissance update
On Tuesday, BC Ferries CEO Nicolas Jimenez said despite a major vessel being out of service, he’s confident sailing will be smooth.
More than 520,000 passengers and 200,000 vehicles are expected to use BC Ferries over the long weekend.
The Coastal Renaissance has been out of service for engine repairs since mid-August and is due to return in mid-October.
