Crime

Some Ottawa residents lose up to $2,000 in fake Taylor Swift tickets: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2023 1:49 pm
BBB Warns of Ticket Scams Targeting Taylor Swift Fans
RELATED: The Better Business Bureau is warning Taylor Swift fans who missed out on tickets to be cautious of scams. We check in with Kristin Matthews to find out how hopeful ticket buyers can stay safe online.
Ottawa police say they’ve seen an increase in reports of fake ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s sold out Toronto shows due to what they’re describing as online ticket scams.

Demand is high for next year’s six shows in Toronto, the only Canadian stop on Swift’s global Eras Tour, and are expected to draw fans from all over the country and beyond.

Ottawa police issued a release on Friday saying they have recorded a spike in reports of fake ticket sales in recent weeks, with some complainants losing up to $2,000.

They say reported losses have totalled more than $12,000 in the last three days alone.

Trending Now

Police say the risk of financial loss goes up significantly when making purchases on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji.

They’re urging buyers to take time to meet with prospective sellers and inspect what they are acquiring before closing the deal.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

