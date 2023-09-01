Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

One-third of damaged power poles in McDougall Creek, Bush Creek East wildfires replaced: BC Hydro

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 6:56 pm
BC Hydro says it's replaced around 130 of 430 power poles damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap. View image in full screen
BC Hydro says it's replaced around 130 of 430 power poles damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap. BC Hydro
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calling it significant progress, BC Hydro says work crews have now replaced around 250 power poles damaged by wildfires in the Southern Interior.

In the Central Okanagan, the power company says nearly 130 poles damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire have been replaced. Around 120 workers are on scene, where 359 power poles are damaged.

And in the Shuswap, site of the massive Bush Creek East wildfire and 430 damaged power poles, crews there have also replaced 130 of them. Approximately 150 workers are in the area.

Click to play video: 'Fundraiser for Okanagan firefighters who lost homes surpasses $130K goal'
Fundraiser for Okanagan firefighters who lost homes surpasses $130K goal

“While crews are making good progress, they are dealing with challenging terrain that makes restoration more complicated,” said BC Hydro.

Story continues below advertisement

“In some areas, pole replacement requires drilling and hammering into rock, which can slow work down.”

Despite these challenges, BC Hydro says it hopes to have a portion of customers on Westside Road restored by mid-next week. In the Shuswap, power is expected to be restored to many impacted customers over the next week.

Trending Now

“Power will be restored in segments as the rebuild work is completed,” said BC Hydro.

Each fire is said to have damaged around 27 kilometres of power lines and 66 pieces of equipment.

“The safety of the public, crews and first responders has been and will continue to be BC Hydro’s top priority as it works to repair the extensive damage caused by the wildfire,” said the company.

Story continues below advertisement

“BC Hydro appreciates customers’ patience and is committed to keeping its customers up-to-date on restoration efforts.”

Click to play video: 'Bears force B.C. firefighters to leave camp'
Bears force B.C. firefighters to leave camp
Okanagancentral okanaganBC WildfireWest KelownaBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorShuswapbc hydroMcDougall Creek wildfireBush Creek East wildfiredamaged power polesreplace damaged power poles
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices