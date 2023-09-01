2 days after 5 million bees fell of truck in Burlington, Ont., public still urged to be cautious

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after a load of five million bees fell off of a truck in Burlington, Ont., police say some are still “buzzing around” and urged people to be cautious in the area.

The incident happened on Guelph Line just north of Dundas Street on Wednesday morning.

Beehive boxes were strewn along the side of the road, prompting police to warn passing motorists to close their windows and pedestrians to avoid the area.

On Friday, numerous hive boxes were still on a trailer attached to a pickup truck in a field on the side of the road. At least one hive box was also seen on the ground closer to the road.

“The hive boxes are still on scene and there are still some bees buzzing around,” a Halton Regional Police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“Would still want pedestrians to be cautious if they’re in the area.”

View image in full screen The scene on Friday. Global News

Police said earlier this week that while the majority of the bees were collected and the crates would be hauled away, some crates would be left behind for bees to naturally return to.

On Wednesday, Global News spoke to the commercial bee keeper who was driving the truck with the beehives, Tristan Jameson, who said he was doing a “hive move” from Milton when he lost control and the bees fell off the truck.

“I was driving down the road, something ran across, or a bag, and I swerved,” Jameson said. “Nearly swerved into the ditch, tried to correct, and dumped all the hives.”

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement