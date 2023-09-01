Hamilton police arrest suspect in Woodlands Park stabbing, still seek suspects in park shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing near an encampment in a park earlier this summer.

It happened shortly before noon on July 15, when police say they found that a 37-year-old man had been stabbed in the tented area.

He was rushed to hospital without vital signs and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Const. Krista-Lee Ernst says investigators identified a suspect and arrested him on Thursday evening in the area of Sanford Avenue and Cannon Street.

A 62-year-old Hamilton man remains in custody on an aggravated assault charge.

Police say the victim is no longer in hospital.

Investigators are also searching for suspects in connection with a shooting in Woodlands Park last week that Ernst says was caused by a dispute in a tent.

“Investigators continue to follow all leads, however, any little information that someone may know is crucial to making sure that the investigation comes together,” she said. “No piece of information is too minor. We want to hear from anyone — even if they don’t think it might be pertinent, it may be pertinent to our investigation.”

A 36-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries caused by the Aug. 23 shooting.