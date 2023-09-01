Menu

Crime

Wanted woman found at Guelph police headquarters as she was filing complaint

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 1, 2023 11:38 am
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A Guelph woman went to police headquarters to file a complaint, only to end up being the one being charged.

The woman went to the station on Wyndham Street on Thursday night.

Investigators say she wanted to report an incident to police. Officers were able to recognize the female as someone who had been charged in connection with investigations regarding stolen property and driving while under suspension.

They say the woman was to have been in court on those charges but did not show up.

She was arrested at the station and was additionally charged with two counts of failing to comply with court orders.

She was then released with an Oct. 27 court date.

 

