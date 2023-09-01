$14k custom trailer stolen from construction site in Guelph’s south end

Guelph police say a custom dump trailer valued at $14,000 was stolen from a construction site in the city’s south end.
Investigators said the owner called police on Thursday to report that the trailer had been stolen overnight from a construction site on Cole Road.
It’s described as a dual-axle, galvanized steel trailer with three-foot sides and a small solar panel to power hydraulic lifts.
Anyone with information can contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
