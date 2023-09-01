Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$14k custom trailer stolen from construction site in Guelph’s south end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 1, 2023 10:19 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a custom dump trailer valued at $14,000 was stolen from a construction site in the city’s south end.

Investigators said the owner called police on Thursday to report that the trailer had been stolen overnight from a construction site on Cole Road.

It’s described as a dual-axle, galvanized steel trailer with three-foot sides and a small solar panel to power hydraulic lifts.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

More on Crime
TheftGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceStolen trailerGuelph south endCole RoadCustomer dump trailerGuelph construction site
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices