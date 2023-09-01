Kitchener man arrested after $9-million fraud investigation: police

A Kitchener man was arrested after it was discovered that $9 million had gone missing from a local business, according to Waterloo regional police.
Police say they began to investigate last October, after they were contacted about a man issuing fraudulent cheques from a business in Kitchener.
Their investigation showed that a man had defrauded $9 million from the business, according to police.
On Thursday, a 24-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and is now facing a number of charges including fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents, money laundering, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of counterfeit marks.
