Person flown to hospital after head on collision with a semi-truck on Hwy 22: EMS

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 8:27 am
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A semi-truck and another vehicle collided on Highway 22. One person was flown to Foothills Hospital in a potentially life-threatening condition, according to Cochrane RCMP. Global News
A head-on collision between a semi-truck and another vehicle on Thursday caused one person to be flown to Foothills Hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

The two-vehicle collision between a semi-truck and another vehicle on Highway 22 between Township Roads 283 and 284 took place around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to RCMP and emergency crews.

The driver of the semi-truck was unharmed and declined an EMS assessment, EMS said.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped and required extraction from the fire department.

The driver of the vehicle was flown to the Foothills hospital in serious but potentially life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Traffic was affected in all directions while RCMP remained at the scene for several hours as they investigated.

