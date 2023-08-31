B.C. café owner suffers heart attack after thieves smash vehicle into business

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a string of break-ins in South Surrey that they believe may be connected.

Police are probing at least eight break-ins or break-in attempts at South Surrey businesses in August.

In each case, the suspects drove a vehicle into the business to gain access, according to police.

Location and date of South Surrey smash-and-grabs:

August 1, 2023 at 4:50 a.m. in the 15300-block of Croydon Drive

August 6, 2023 at 3:31 a.m. in the 16000-block of 24 Avenue

August 9, 2023 at 3:20 a.m. in the 16000-block of 24 Avenue

August 11, 2023 at 4:20 a.m. in the 15300-block of 24 Avenue

August 12, 2023 at 3:23 a.m. in the 12800-block of 16 Avenue

August 13, 2023 at 11:20 p.m. in the 1900-block of 152 Street

August 20, 2023 at 3:53 a.m. in the 15700-block of Croydon Drive

August 31, 2023 at 3:44 a.m. in the 12200-block of Beecher Street.

In the most recent case, which took place shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, the suspects used a white GMC pickup truck to back into a Martino’s cappuccino and coffee bar in Crescent Beach.

Joe Martino, the 85-year-old owner, lives upstairs and immediately phoned police. The suspects fled without taking anything, including an ATM near the doorway believed to have been the target.

Martino’s son Nick Martino said his father was taken to hospital as a precaution, amid the shock of the event.

“My dad was pretty upset,” he said. “I just came back from there and found out he had a heart attack.”

Fortunately, the elder Martino is now in stable condition.

Mounties seized the truck for forensic examination, and have confirmed it was stolen in Langley on Wednesday.

Police believe the smash-and-grabs are likely connected given the similar tactics and geographic proximity of the thefts, but need more evidence to be sure.

They are asking anyone with information or video from the area around the break-ins at the time of the thefts to contact them at 604-599-0502.

— With files from Troy Charles