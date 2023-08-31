Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

District unveils new-look police presence for Vancouver schools

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 9:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver school board to re-instate controversial school liaison officer program'
Vancouver school board to re-instate controversial school liaison officer program
The Vancouver School Board has narrowly voted to re-instate the school liaison officer program. Five of the nine trustees voted to revive the program that places police officers in schools – Nov 29, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When students head back to class in Vancouver next week, it will be to schools with a renewed police presence.

The Vancouver School Board (VSB) provided an update Thursday on what the district’s re-imagined School Liaison Program will look like, after the initiative was restored.

“We are pleased to see the return of the SLO program in VSB schools this school year,” VSB Chair Victoria Jung said.

“I want to thank everyone who provided their input and feedback as District and police staff worked together to reimagine the program.”

Click to play video: 'VPD Police Board school liaison controversy'
VPD Police Board school liaison controversy

The freshly-elected ABC Vancouver majority on the district’s school board voted narrowly in November to reinstate the SLO program, after it was cancelled in 2021 by the previous board.

Story continues below advertisement

The controversial decision to scrap the program had followed a review and independent third-party report which found a majority of Black and Indigenous students did not feel police in schools helped foster a sense of safety.

The board said Thursday that the renewed program “reflects what was heard in the 2021 SLO engagement report and input from community members, staff and students.”

Under the new program, police will be deployed with a more casual look, wearing polo shirts instead of full uniforms, drive unmarked cars and be armed with smaller pistols that can be carried “more discreetly.”

Deputy Police Chief Fiona Wilson, who spearheaded the program revamp, said the VPD had also taken a “close look” at training to make sure they’re communicating well with all students, including those who have experienced trauma, who come from diverse backgrounds and who may have had negative prior interactions with police.

 

Click to play video: 'VSB’s school liaison program is coming to an end after months of debate'
VSB’s school liaison program is coming to an end after months of debate
Trending Now

“I think it’s absolutely critical and it’s one of those programs that I am so excited that we’ve been able to come up with a reimagined program that’s able to address concerns that were previously raised,” Wilson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because you know the School Liaison Officer program it’s one of the few things that we can still do in policing where we can build relationships early and have a positive influence on kids.”

Police will deliver safety and crime-prevention programs, give advice and guidance to students and family who seek support, and act as a resource for students and staff, the district said.

Fifteen officers will be assigned to the SLO program with offices in high schools, but also supporting elementary schools.

More on BC

Like its cancellation, the restoration of the SLO program has been controversial. In June, a member of the Vancouver Police Board resigned after members of the VPD’s African Descent Advisory Committee said they felt their feedback and opposition to the program were not taken seriously.

“The concern isn’t just for African-Canadian children, it’s also a concern for how LGBTQ folks are being dealt with, how people with disabilities are being dealt with and so on,” advisory committee member Parker Johnson said at the time.

Last November, B.C.’s human rights commissioner penned a letter to the B.C. School Trustees Association urging an end to the use of SLOs in all schools, “unless and until they can demonstrate an evidence-based need for them that cannot be met through other services.”

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Vancouvervancouver policeVancouver Police DepartmentVancouver School BoardVSBschool liaison officerSchool Liaison Officer ProgramSLOpolice in vancouver schools
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices