Massive sinkhole closes eastbound Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed west of the Banff townsite after a sinkhole, approximately seven metres long and two metres wide, opened in the eastbound lanes on Thursday.

According to the Town of Banff, the sinkhole formed between the Norquay Road exit and the Compound Road entrance to the town’s industrial district.

Eastbound highway traffic was temporarily detoured via Norquay Road, Railway Avenue and Elk Street, before reconnecting with the Trans-Canada on Banff Avenue.

As of 3:45 p.m., Banff town officials said plans were being made to change the westbound lanes of the highway to accommodate single lanes of both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The cause of the sinkhole has not been confirmed and, according to town officials, engineers were on scene Tuesday afternoon to formulate a temporary solution and create a long-term repair plan.

Story continues below advertisement