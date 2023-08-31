Black bear cub injured in Shuswap wildfires on the mend

Send this page to someone via email

An orphaned black bear cub that suffered burns and lost its family to the Shuswap area wildfires is on the mend, thanks to the help from some human neighbours.

The Conservation Officer Service and the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw (Little Shuswap Lake Band) intervened last week when they spotted two injured cubs near Chase.

After a period of observation, one of the cubs was put down “due to its severe injuries from the fire,” the Conservation Office said in a press release.

1:56 BC Parks Foundation matched fundraising goal to conserve Okanagan land

“There was no sighting of a sow, which is also believed to have perished in the fire.”

Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, the cub was taken to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society, a permitted rehabilitation facility in Smithers.

“The cub suffered burns to its paws but is expected to make a full recovery,” the conservation service said.

“Although unfortunate the cub was orphaned, its survival is welcome news for the Secwepemc community and Conservation Officers, who have been dealing with wildlife injured by wildfires.”