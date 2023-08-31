Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Black bear cub injured in Shuswap wildfires on the mend

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 4:56 pm
One of two orphaned black bear cubs injured in the Shuswap area wildfires is on the mend, thanks to the help from some human neighbours. View image in full screen
One of two orphaned black bear cubs injured in the Shuswap area wildfires is on the mend, thanks to the help from some human neighbours. COURTESY: BC CONSERVATION
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An orphaned black bear cub that suffered burns and lost its family to the Shuswap area wildfires is on the mend, thanks to the help from some human neighbours.

The Conservation Officer Service and the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw (Little Shuswap Lake Band) intervened  last week when they spotted two injured cubs near Chase.

After a period of observation, one of the cubs was put down “due to its severe injuries from the fire,” the Conservation Office said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'BC Parks Foundation matched fundraising goal to conserve Okanagan land'
BC Parks Foundation matched fundraising goal to conserve Okanagan land

“There was no sighting of a sow, which is also believed to have perished in the fire.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, the cub was taken to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society, a permitted rehabilitation facility in Smithers.

“The cub suffered burns to its paws but is expected to make a full recovery,” the conservation service said.

“Although unfortunate the cub was orphaned, its survival is welcome news for the Secwepemc community and Conservation Officers, who have been dealing with wildlife injured by wildfires.”

More on Science and Tech
BC wildfiresShuswapChaseConservation OfficerConservation OfficeLittle Shuswap Lake BandSkwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices