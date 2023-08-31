Menu

Education

B.C. unveils new $145-per-month child-care subsidy for school-aged kids

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 6:40 pm
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. View image in full screen
The B.C. government has announced new subsidies for preschool and before- and after-school care of up to $145 per month per child. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The cost of preschool and before- or after-school care in British Columbia is about to get cheaper for parents.

Starting Sept. 1, the province is rolling out a new subsidy program that will reduce the cost of such programs by up to $145 per child per month, B.C. Premier David Eby said Thursday.

“This is a made-in-B.C. solution that is going to support thousands of families in our province. In fact, 43,000 kids and their families are going to benefit from this program,” Eby said.

Child care providers call for provincial funding program improvements

It was not immediately clear if the subsidy was means-tested, and if so, how discounts would apply to families of different income brackets.

The new program is in addition to previous fee reductions of up to $900 per month for some families of children who are kindergarten-aged or younger.

The new program will fund child-care operators directly, meaning parents will not have to apply for the subsidy.

Child-care operators that join the program will also get a boost in operational funding, which can be used to increase wages, cover administration costs or for other expenses.

BC NDP Minister of State for Child Care Grace Lore said the province’s focus on child care is benefiting the economy, with three-quarters of new job growth last year among women.

B.C. adds more $10-a-day child care spaces
“Affordable quality child care is life-changing for families. It supports parents’ employment and economic stability, it supports children’s development and education, and it’s good for our communities and the economy as a whole,” she said.

“Having child care on school grounds just makes sense. It makes sense it makes sense for families, it makes transitions easier for kids, and that’s why we are prioritizing child care as we build and replace schools.”

The NDP government says it has funded the creation of 32,000 new child-care spaces, about 13,000 of which are actually open and operating.

Lore said about 11,000 of those spaces are on school grounds.

The estimated annual cost of the new child-care funding was not immediately available.

