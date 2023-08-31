Man, woman arrested after gun involved in Brantford road rage incident

A man and woman were arrested on Wednesday after a road rage incident involving a handgun, according to Brantford, Ont., police.

They say officers were dispatched to Paris Road after they were contacted by the woman about an active road rage incident, shortly after 5 p.m.

The woman reported being followed on Powerline Road towards Paris Road by a man and woman in the second vehicle. Police say they told the victim to continue to drive away from the pair.

Police say the two vehicles made their way onto Paris Road before the victim pulled her vehicle over. The second vehicle parked behind her before the passenger got out and approached. They allege the man then began to punch the victim’s passenger window. A gun was also said to have been drawn during the incident.

While this was going on, officers arrived at the scene and the suspect fled, while allegedly pitching the gun on the road before running back to the car he was in.

The officers attempted to arrest the man, who they say resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer while trying to get away.

Police also arrested the woman behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle before they went back and recovered the loaded, semi-automatic handgun.

They say officers also seized 11.4 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,850 in addition to cocaine and currency during the arrests.

A 20-year-old man is facing a lengthy list of weapons charges in relation to the incident while a 19-year-old woman from Brantford was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession a controlled substance.