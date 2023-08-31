6 Lexus SUVs stolen in 24-hour period in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are warning owners of a certain SUV that their vehicle may be a popular target for theft.

While nearly 50 Lexus RX350 SUVs have been reported stolen across Alberta this year, six of those thefts happened in Edmonton in one 24-hour period this week, according to a police news release.

Outside of the six stolen this week, 13 SUVs of the same model have been reported stolen in Edmonton so far this year, police said.

“Most are 2019 to 2022 model years, but a few 2016 to 2017 model years have also been targeted,” police said.

The thieves have been disabling the factory GPS tracking system after stealing the vehicle, according to investigators.

Police shared tips so owners of Lexus RX350 SUVs can avoid being victims of theft.

Park vehicles in a secure place, such as a garage or well-lit and busy area.

Remove all valuables from the vehicle.

Use a steering-wheel lock or after-market GPS device.

Police encourage anyone with information about this series of thefts to contact police at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.