Witnesses report seeing teen with gun in Kitchener store: police

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a teen was seen with a gun inside a shop in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the store near Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive at around 7:30 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing the weapon.

Police say that by the time they arrived, the teen had left the business and the officers were unable to find him in the area.

Witnesses told police that a group of teens were in the shop when one of them pulled out the gun. It was not used as a threat or in any sort of attempted robbery, according to police.

They described the suspect as being around five feet four inches tall with a heavy build and medium-length curly light brown hair. He was said to be dressed in a grey oversized T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.