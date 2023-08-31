SUV driver killed after crash involving truck in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say the driver of an SUV has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Jane Street near the off-ramp of Highway 407 just before 10 a.m.

Police said the driver of the compact SUV had to be extricated and was sent to hospital with no vital signs.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

The driver of the truck did not sustain any major injuries, police said.

Jane Street is closed between Highway 7 and Steeles Avenue and the exits from Highway 407 onto Jane Street are also closed.

