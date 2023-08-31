Menu

Crime

Indecent act committed outside of a home in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 31, 2023 10:44 am
Police are looking for a man after they say he approached a woman outside of her home on August 1 and asked if he could perform a lewd act in front of her.
Police are looking for a man after they say he approached a woman outside of her home on August 1 and asked if he could perform a lewd act in front of her. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say they’re looking for a man in connection with an indecent act reported earlier this month.

Police said they were called to an address on Willow Road and Alma Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Investigators said a woman arrived home a few minutes earlier to find a man sitting outside.

He reportedly asked the woman if he could perform a lewd act in front of her.

Police said she told him no, but he began to do it anyway.

She went inside after she told him to stop and the man left.

The accused has been described as a younger man, six feet tall, with a thin build, and wearing a white T-shirt and green plaid pants.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

