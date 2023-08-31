Indecent act committed outside of a home in Guelph: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say they’re looking for a man in connection with an indecent act reported earlier this month.

Police said they were called to an address on Willow Road and Alma Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Investigators said a woman arrived home a few minutes earlier to find a man sitting outside.

He reportedly asked the woman if he could perform a lewd act in front of her.

Police said she told him no, but he began to do it anyway.

She went inside after she told him to stop and the man left.

The accused has been described as a younger man, six feet tall, with a thin build, and wearing a white T-shirt and green plaid pants.