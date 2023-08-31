Menu

Canada

Snorkeller drowns near Furry Creek in shallow waters

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 12:39 am
Youth from the Squamish Nation snorkel in the frigid waters of Átl’ḵa7tsem-Howe Sound to look for herring. Considered a 'forage' fish, herring feed animals right up the food chain, and are an indication of ecosystem health. View image in full screen
Youth from the Squamish Nation snorkel in the frigid waters of Átl’ḵa7tsem-Howe Sound to look for herring. Considered a 'forage' fish, herring feed animals right up the food chain, and are an indication of ecosystem health. February 20, 2022. Credit: Kieran Brownie
A snorkeller died in the Howe Sound area early Wednesday afternoon.

Police rushed to the area around 1 p.m for reports of a sudden death between Furry Creek and Oliver’s Landing, according to Squamish RCMP.

Global News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and the BC Coroner’s Service for more information.

Just last month, the Coroner’s service released a report showing 86 people in B.C. died last year from drowning.

The report also showed men are far more likely to drown than women, showing men die around four times more often each year.

Click to play video: '‘Water is unpredictable’: Lifesaving Society stresses safety ahead of long weekend'
‘Water is unpredictable’: Lifesaving Society stresses safety ahead of long weekend

Squamish RCMP did not share details about the gender or age of the victim.

