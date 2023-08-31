Snorkeller drowns near Furry Creek in shallow waters

Send this page to someone via email

A snorkeller died in the Howe Sound area early Wednesday afternoon.

Police rushed to the area around 1 p.m for reports of a sudden death between Furry Creek and Oliver’s Landing, according to Squamish RCMP.

Global News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and the BC Coroner’s Service for more information.

Just last month, the Coroner’s service released a report showing 86 people in B.C. died last year from drowning.

The report also showed men are far more likely to drown than women, showing men die around four times more often each year.

Squamish RCMP did not share details about the gender or age of the victim.