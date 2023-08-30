Calm night on the fire lines in West Kelowna, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Cool, wet weather made for a calm night on the fire lines Tuesday night, despite earlier concerns.

Dozens of firefighters were sent into West Kelowna neighbourhoods in the afternoon as winds picked up and they stayed throughout the night. This prompted additional evacuation alerts around the McDougall wildfire, though it didn’t affect any additional homes through the night.

“Firefighting efforts are expected to continue over the coming weeks and the West Kelowna Fire Department and RDCO Fire Services are in regular contact with the BC Wildfire Service to ensure appropriate resources are allocated to the wildfire at all times,” regional district officials said in an update posted Wednesday morning.

“As firefighting efforts continue, residents should expect to see smoke and flames from the fire, as well the regular movement of fire equipment. Fire activity is especially visible at dusk and can be seen from across the lake.”

As of 7 a.m., it was estimated that 487 properties were under evacuation order, while 21,077 properties are under evacuation alert. The Emergency Operations Centre expects to adjust orders and alerts as conditions change and hazards are assessed and mitigated.

Property visits in evacuation areas are being organized for property owners whose homes are uninhabitable.

The public is reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews, not to enter areas under an Evacuation Order. Active firefighting is underway in a number of neighbourhoods and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose risks.

As evacuation orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources at cordemergency.ca to aid in their safe return.

The Grouse Complex Incident Management Team managing the McDougall Creek wildfire (K52767) reminds the public that the operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within this area, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490.