Canada

Thousands kick-start new school year at English Montreal School Board

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 2:19 pm
First day of school
WATCH: This year, the first day of school coincides with the English Montreal School Board’s 25th anniversary. Global’s Felicia Parillo is at Carlyle Elementary School surrounded by kids, teachers and staff ready to celebrate.
Carlyle Elementary students didn’t let Wednesday’s morning rainfall dampen their spirits.

Hundreds of children gathered in the school’s courtyard to find their new teachers and old friends.

“I’m a bit sad because summer’s over, but also happy that I’m finally going to school,” said Vrisan Patel, who is starting Grade 3.

Parents were also happy to get their children back into a routine.

“He was tired, he didn’t want to wake up,” Kiran Patel said. “Hopefully it’s going to be better from tomorrow.”

Teachers were also happy to get back to their regular programming.

A daycare educator known to Carlyle students as Ms. Roula, was at the school bright and early, making sure to greet as many students as possible.

She was also helping prepare for a special general assembly — a celebration for the English Montreal School Board (EMSB)’s 25th anniversary.

Click to play video: 'Unions worried about massive teacher shortage in Quebec'
Unions worried about massive teacher shortage in Quebec

But Ms. Roula has been at the school even longer.

Trending Now

This year is her 45th year at the school.

“I love all of the kids, I feel like it’s my children — my family,” Theodora Dafniotis said.

Though many teachers were back in class when the bell rang, there are three substitute teachers starting off the year at Carlyle.

Quebec’s education minister announced last week that thousands of vacant teaching positions were still left unfilled.

The EMSB says there are still 12 vacant permanent positions at the board, but every class has a qualified teacher to start the year, even if that means it’s a substitute.

“We’re not looking to fill spots with high school graduates, there’s no babysitter there in the classroom — it’s really a qualified teacher,” said Joe Ortona, the EMSB’s chair. “I’m very confident that by next Tuesday, the day after Labour Day, every class is going to have a full-time permanent teacher.”

More on Canada
Back to SchoolEMSBEnglish Montreal School BoardElementary SchoolMontreal SchoolsMontreal educationCarlyle Elementary Schoolback to school montreal
