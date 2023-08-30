Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks’ offensive line named to Honour Roll for August

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford and the Elks offensive line have been named to the CFL’s/Pro Football Focus’ Honour Roll for the month of August.

Ford helped the Elks to a 2-1 record in August while passing for 680 yards and throwing for four touchdown passes. Ford recorded a 76.9 per cent completion rate and threw seven completions of 30 yards or more.

Ford rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns including eight rushes of 10 yards or more.

The Elks offensive line scored a combined run and pass blocking grade of 81.0 by PFF. Right guard Tomas Jack-Kurdyla was the Elks highest rated offensive lineman with a grade of 72.5.

The Elks will look for their third straight win on Monday as they visit the Calgary Stampeders at the Labour Day Classic.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m., the opening kick-off at 5 p.m. from McMahon Stadium in Calgary.