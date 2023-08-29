Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks’ Tre Ford named best quarterback for Week 12

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted August 29, 2023 2:01 pm
Rick LeLacheur makes a comeback as Edmonton Elks interim president and CEO
The Edmonton Elks are hoping to improve on what has been a difficult season, not only on the field but in the stands. The club is bringing back a familiar face to do so, Rick LeLacheur, as he takes over the position he held over a decade ago. Jasmine King reports.
For the second week in a row, Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford has been named to the CFL/Pro Football Focus’ Honour Roll for Week 12.

Ford was the highest-rated quarterback last week by PFF, scoring a 89.5 rating on the back of a 317 passing performance in a 30-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday, which broke a 22-game home losing streak for the Elks.

Ford threw a touchdown pass and had four completions of 30 yards or more.

Ford recorded a completion percentage of 83 per cent and the highest quarterback rating possible at 158.3.

Ford also had 10 carries for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown and recorded three rushes of 10 yards or more.

The Elks will return to the practice field on Thursday to prepare for Monday’s Labour Day Classic against the Calgary Stampeders.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m., the opening kick-off at 5 p.m. from McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

First-ever CFL game broadcast in Punjabi
Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton Elks2023 CFL Seasontre fordCFL Honour RollPro Football Focus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

