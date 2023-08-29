Edmonton Elks’ Tre Ford named best quarterback for Week 12

Send this page to someone via email

For the second week in a row, Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford has been named to the CFL/Pro Football Focus’ Honour Roll for Week 12.

Ford was the highest-rated quarterback last week by PFF, scoring a 89.5 rating on the back of a 317 passing performance in a 30-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday, which broke a 22-game home losing streak for the Elks.

Ford threw a touchdown pass and had four completions of 30 yards or more.

Ford recorded a completion percentage of 83 per cent and the highest quarterback rating possible at 158.3.

Ford also had 10 carries for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown and recorded three rushes of 10 yards or more.

With Ford at QB, the #Elks have averaged 25 offensive points scored in 3 games. Averaging 244 passing yds per game. Ford has led the team to 8 TD's out of 35 drives (22.9 per cent). Has been sacked just 4 times and has 15 escape runs. Team has averaged 167 rush yds in 3 gms #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) August 29, 2023

The Elks will return to the practice field on Thursday to prepare for Monday’s Labour Day Classic against the Calgary Stampeders.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m., the opening kick-off at 5 p.m. from McMahon Stadium in Calgary.