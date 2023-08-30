Calgary drivers reminded to slow down as students return to school

With the new school year around the corner and the return of normal commuting congestion, the City of Calgary is reminding drivers to prioritize safety, especially near schools, with the new “Be Safe” campaign.

The campaign was launched to remind citizens that students are back to school and there is a greater need to slow down and be diligent around bus stops and schools. The themes of this year’s campaign are Watch Out, Slow Down, Give Space, Park Smart and Be Courteous.

Traffic Tips: Back-to-school road safety as another year gets underway

“With the start of the new school year, we are asking both children and parents to prioritize safety and responsibility by exercising extra caution and looking out for each other. Students should use designated crossings, where available, and avoid jaywalking or crossing from between parked cars. Drivers need to slow down and be aware of the higher number of pedestrians around them,” said Jacquelyn Oriold, the mobility education specialist at the City of Calgary.

Playground zone safety

This fall, motorists should take extra caution and reduce speed when driving near playgrounds and schools.

The maximum permitted speed in playground zones is 30 km/h.

The zones are in effect from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day of the year.

You may not pass another vehicle or person cycling within the playground zone during this time.

Parking around schools

Parking issues around drop-off and pickup times often create dangerous conditions for students. Drivers will often park in prohibited areas, such as in front of crosswalks or driveways or blocking school buses.

As part of the School Patrol program, parking safety and compliance officers will attend schools during peak times to provide guidance on safe parking. With hundreds of schools across the city, they’re not able to attend every school every day.

Since traffic congestion near schools can be problematic, consider parking a few blocks away and walking part of the way to school.

Always park more than five metres away from a crosswalk to ensure children can see and be seen by traffic.

Do not park in school bus zones.

Do not park within 1.5 metres of a driveway, garage or alley.

“We understand that drop-off and pick-up times can be hectic, and parents and guardians are often rushing to drop their children off and carry on with their day. We want to get the word out that the safety of all children should be put above the individual’s convenience,” says Todd Sullivan, leader of patrol and investigations for Calgary Parking.

School bus safety

Always watch for children in the vicinity of a school bus when it is stopped. Slow down and be prepared to stop.

Amber flashing lights: School buses use flashing amber lights to alert passing motorists that the bus is slowing down and preparing to load or unload children. If you approach a school bus with its amber lights flashing, you may pass with caution. Remember to watch for pedestrians and be prepared to stop.

Red flashing lights: School bus operators are prohibited from using their red flashing lights on most Calgary roads. They are required to use them in rural areas when stopping to load or unload children. If you see a school bus with its red lights flashing, you must stop regardless of your direction of travel, unless you’re on the opposite side of a divided road.

Pathway safety

With the school year beginning and commuting volumes returning to normal, students are being reminded how to be safe on pathways.

Always stay to the right of the path, except when passing others.

You should maintain a safe distance of at least one metre from individuals being overtaken.

When approaching from behind, politely announce “passing on your left” to make your presence known.

Only pass when it is safe, ensure there is no oncoming traffic and avoid passing on blind corners or in underpasses.